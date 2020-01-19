$459.73 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce sales of $459.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $434.74 million and the highest is $483.09 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $543.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

VNO opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.