569 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.66.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

