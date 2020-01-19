$72.59 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post sales of $72.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.36 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $65.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $278.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.75 million to $279.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $306.29 million, with estimates ranging from $303.84 million to $307.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. First Analysis lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after buying an additional 652,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,292,000 after buying an additional 42,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after buying an additional 531,348 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 954,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,907,000 after buying an additional 472,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

