8,459 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $95.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $86.09 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.