AA (LON:AA) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about AA (LON:AA) has trended very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AA earned a news sentiment score of -3.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AA’s ranking:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AA from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 50 ($0.66).

AA stock opened at GBX 55.95 ($0.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.02. AA has a one year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31).

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

