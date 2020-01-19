ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 21.86.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

