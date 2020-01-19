ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $100,245.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,958.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,232 in the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

