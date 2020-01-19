Acadia Realty Trust Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

