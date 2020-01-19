Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 50.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of ADX stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.