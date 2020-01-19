Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $470.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

