Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,451.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,362.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,252.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,000.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,480.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

