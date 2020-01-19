Altagas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.60.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$20.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$998.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.2412698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at C$735,337.28.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.