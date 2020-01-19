American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have trended positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Eagle Outfitters earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $14.70 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

