American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $90.20 and a 1 year high of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other American Financial Group news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

