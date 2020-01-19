American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

American River Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American River Bankshares to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.23.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

