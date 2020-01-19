Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Given a C$2.30 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$2.30 price target on Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amex Exploration stock opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.12. Amex Exploration has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of $93.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

