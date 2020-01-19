Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce sales of $597.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $609.00 million. Itron reported sales of $587.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Itron by 266.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Itron by 2,199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth $194,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Itron has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

