Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flagstar Bancorp Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBC. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

FBC stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

