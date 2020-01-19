Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nevro Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($3.88) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.83). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. Nevro has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $124.84.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,140,000 after purchasing an additional 102,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,583,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,067,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 216,680 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,455 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

