Analysts Offer Predictions for Crescent Point Energy Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

TSE:CPG opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$798.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

