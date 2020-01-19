Analysts Set Expectations for APHRIA INC-TS’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:APH)

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for APHRIA INC-TS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

