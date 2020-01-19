Analyzing Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (NASDAQ:ASNB)

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Luminex and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex -2.93% -2.38% -2.06% AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 13.71% -293.13% 16.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Luminex shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Luminex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Luminex has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -2.31, meaning that its stock price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Luminex and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex 1 1 1 0 2.00 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminex currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Luminex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Luminex is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminex and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex $315.82 million 3.31 $18.51 million $0.48 48.29 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 1.15 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Summary

Luminex beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

