Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News articles about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Anglo American’s score:

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,245.50 ($29.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,005.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,185 ($28.74).

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.