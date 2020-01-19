Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 59,259 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.