Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Apache has a dividend payout ratio of 222.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apache to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2,000.0%.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.91, a P/E/G ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apache has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Apache will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

