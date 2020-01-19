Aphria (TSE:APHA) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APHA. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

TSE:APHA opened at C$6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.64. Aphria has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$14.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

