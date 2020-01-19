Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARCE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arco Platform by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 127,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 99,989 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile

