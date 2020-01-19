Arden Trust Co Boosts Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in International Paper by 218.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

