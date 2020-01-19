Arden Trust Co Cuts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $79.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

