Arden Trust Co Cuts Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Pentair by 27.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 6.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,451,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,982,000 after acquiring an additional 665,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pentair by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,616,000 after acquiring an additional 142,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Pentair by 32.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. Pentair’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.