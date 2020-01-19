Arden Trust Co Cuts Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCI. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $49.70 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.378 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.