Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.82 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.