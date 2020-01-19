Arden Trust Co Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,820.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,817.73. The stock has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

