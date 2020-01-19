Arden Trust Co Has $370,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,020,876,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $960,067,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $737,300,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $697,346,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $456,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $410,227.88. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,601,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,046,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,910,823 shares of company stock worth $1,794,284,775.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

