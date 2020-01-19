Arden Trust Co Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,637 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in FireEye were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 target price on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

