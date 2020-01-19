Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 60.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 39,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,395,715.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Nutanix stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

