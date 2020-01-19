Arden Trust Co Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after buying an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after buying an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,383,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,118,000 after buying an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.08.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.