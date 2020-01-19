Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $102,865.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. Insiders purchased a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,709,245 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

