Arden Trust Co Purchases 132 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,638 shares of company stock worth $58,809,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.64.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $323.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.56. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $196.60 and a 1-year high of $324.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

