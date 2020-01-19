Arden Trust Co Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after buying an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after buying an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

