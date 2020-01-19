Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,593,000 after buying an additional 167,873 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,012,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,154.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,187.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,140.19. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $803.28 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

