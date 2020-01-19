Arden Trust Co Sells 108 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $189.95 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $161.50 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

