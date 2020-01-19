Arden Trust Co Sells 1,252 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,221,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

