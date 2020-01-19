Arden Trust Co Sells 1,715 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

