Arden Trust Co Sells 220 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

