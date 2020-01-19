Arden Trust Co Sells 222 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,895 shares of company stock worth $2,909,386. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

