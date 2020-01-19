Arden Trust Co Sells 230 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,908,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2,121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after buying an additional 1,022,470 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after buying an additional 627,607 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 566,914 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,305,000 after buying an additional 341,201 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $48.50 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

