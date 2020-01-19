Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1,132.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.