Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,584 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.0% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

