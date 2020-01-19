Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 194,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.73.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.